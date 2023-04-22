PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Saturday marks the 53rd Annual Earth Day, and this year’s theme is “Invest in Our Planet.”

Biologists say its critical to focus on tackling the changing climate because greenhouse gas emissions are already threatening where many of us live.

If you’re looking to help make a change today, there are several clean-up events are happening across our area.

There’s one happening at India Point Park in Providence throughout the day.

There are also events being held in Woonsocket, Pawtucket, East Providence, Newport and Smithfield.