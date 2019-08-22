Early morning Providence crash knocks out traffic lights

Live Now /
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A crash in Providence knocked out the traffic lights at the intersection of Broad Street and Vermont Avenue Thursday morning.

Eyewitness News cameras captured a heavy police on scene around 1:45 a.m. 

Crews from the Providence Traffic Engineering Signals Division and National Grid responded to the scene where the car slammed into the traffic control cabinet, sending debris all over the road and ultimately knocking out the traffic lights in the area. 

It’s unclear when the lights will be working.

No word on if any injuries were reported or what led up to the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will bring you new details as soon as they come into our newsroom.

