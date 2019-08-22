Early morning Providence crash knocks out traffic lights

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A crash in Providence knocked out the traffic lights at the intersection of Broad Street and Vermont Avenue Thursday morning.

Eyewitness News cameras captured a heavy police on scene around 1:45 a.m.

Crews from the Providence Traffic Engineering Signals Division and National Grid responded to the scene where the car slammed into the traffic control cabinet, sending debris all over the road and ultimately knocking out the traffic lights in the area.

It’s unclear when the lights will be working.

No word on if any injuries were reported or what led up to the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Breaking: We are working the scene of an overnight crash in Providence. A car ran into a traffic control cabinet. Traffic lights are out at the intersection of Broad St. and Vermont Ave. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/mgCOjruNe1 — Brandon Truitt (@BrandonTruittTV) August 22, 2019

