E-scooters set to return to Providence next week

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After more than a month of scooter-free streets in Providence, shareable electric scooters are slated to return next week.

The city is expecting Spin scooters to drop on Monday, according to city spokesperson Emily Crowell.

Some of the orange dockless scooters made a brief test appearance for one day earlier this month but have not been seen since. Ashley Brown, who handles government partnerships for Spin, said the company was “making sure that every ‘i’ was dotted and every ‘t’ was crossed” before deploying the motorized two-wheelers in Providence.

Brown said the company, which is owned by Ford, is “targeting” a launch on Monday.

Another scooter company, VeoRide, also says it’s aiming to drop their e-scooters in Providence next week.

Spin and VeoRide were granted new scooter permits last month, around the same time Bird and Lime scooters exited the city.

Lime left by choice after not being granted additional permits to bring in a larger fleet that the company desired. Bird applied for renewal but was rejected by the city.

The city originally capped its scooter program to 300 scooters citywide but doubled the size to 600 in new regulations last month.

Andrew Miles, a regional manager with VeoRide, said that company’s 300 allotted scooters are also slated to arrive sometime next week.

There has been plenty of turnover in the “micromobility” world in Providence, with JUMP bikes also pulling out of the city over the summer after police said the bikes were repeatedly broken into and used in crimes.

The company said it plans to return this fall after making the bikes harder to tamper with. Crowell said the city is still in discussions with Uber, which owns JUMP, on when they’ll return.

Bird scooters also had a tumultuous relationship with the city after showing up unannounced in 2018. The city scrambled to create scooter regulations, after which Bird pulled out and returned later with permission.

This time around, the city specifically asked applicants if they had ever had a similar “rogue” launch, which was factored into the permitting decision.

Spin, which operates in 53 cities and 17 campuses, acknowledged in its application that the company’s launch in San Francisco might be “interpreted” as happening without permission.

Spin launched in March 2018 in San Francisco but was sent a cease-and-desist letter from the city. Scooters were even impounded by the city, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

“For some companies in this industry, surprise launches are par for the course and we have seen the disruption they cause to communities,” Spin’s Providence application reads. “Since this experience in San Francisco, Spin has taken action to invest in quality partnerships and fully intends to be a compliant partner with the City of Providence.”

VeoRide, in its application, writes that it has “never received cease-and-desist orders from any municipalities, universities or government entities since its formation in 2017.” The application also says none of those parties have ever canceled a permit or contract with VeoRide.

