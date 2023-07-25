PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In the past six months, the Providence Fire Department has responded to nearly 17,000 basic life support calls, which is roughly double what it saw all of last year.

Target 12 obtained data from the department showing about a quarter of the calls this year didn’t end up even requiring a transport to the emergency room, revealing a growing strain on city services.

“They rely on 911,” Fire Chief Derek Silva told Target 12. “They rely on paramedicine to take care of things that some of us go to our primary care physician for, or urgent care for.”

The Fire Department annual report for last year shows that medical-related calls – rather than fires – are the top demand for service, which highlights how the responsibilities of the city agency has shifted.

“Our name is the Providence Fire Department, but three-quarters of our run volume is EMS, it’s medical aid,” Silva said. “It’s really the lion’s share of the job that we do, even if we’re riding on a fire truck.”

In 2022, a whopping 73.6% of total calls were EMS-related, which are subsequently categorized by advanced life support (ALS), or basic life support (BLS).

Providence EMS Chief Zach Kenyon said advanced life support calls require more than the standard two people staffed on a rescue, responding to things like a car accident, or a cardiac event. A basic life support call could be for less pressing, including things like a headache or joint pain.

In 2022, the fire department received 26,277 ALS calls, and 8,439 BLS calls. The report breaks down that data further, detailing what callers ask dispatch to send rescues to, versus what crews actually encounter on scene.

Target 12 spent roughly three hours with Kenyon to get a firsthand look at the basic life support calls crews could be dispatched to in an afternoon.

In one instance, EMS personnel were dispatched to a patient reporting high-blood pressure only to learn that due to a language barrier, the patient had actually been in pain from constipation for two days.

Crews responded to 16,737 basic life support runs from Jan. 1 to July 10, and EMS crews determined 3,962 of those calls were not circumstances that needed an emergency room or a rescue transport, according to the Fire Department.

Of those runs, calls related to alcohol use (7.44%), behavioral or psychiatric disorders (6.08%), abdominal pain (5.22%), shortness of breath (4.79%), and acute pain (4.44%) topped the list.

In the three-hour period Target 12 was with a Providence rescue this month, BLS calls tied up all seven of the city’s rescues with non-emergencies for over an hour, when more pressing issues like a car crash and person down came over the radio.

Kenyon said in cases like this, Providence relies on mutual aid from other cities and towns.

“It’s not a problem unique to Providence,” he said. “It’s not a problem unique to Rhode Island. The 911 system is dysfunctional.”

Silva also said the Fire Department is receiving more calls for overdoses in the last few years than ever before. The Fire Department data shows EMS personnel have already responded to 609 overdose or drug ingestion calls from through the first half of the year.

The R.I. Department of Health reports drug overdose deaths statewide has been on the rise since 2019, largely because of a more lethal drug supply.

“The numbers are still staggering — access to those drugs is incredibly easy,” Silva said. “We’re seeing that the amount of Narcan that we need to administer to combat those overdoses is rising.”

To try and address the issue, the Fire Department’s so-called “PAIRED” initiative links an EMT worker and a clinician from the addiction treatment provider, The Providence Center, to respond to mental health-related calls together. The pair uses SUVs instead of rescues to respond when possible. Silva said that has helped to free up rescues for the hundreds of other emergencies throughout the city on a daily basis.

“We’ve been successful in diverting those calls away from emergency rooms and into places like The Providence Center and the Providence Community Health Center and get them the right care that they need,” Silva said.

There are other ways the department is trying to make sure that people get the right care from the right place. Too frequently, fire and EMS officials said patients recently discharged from the hospital are calling 911 to help with post-op concerns.

Kenyon said a recent group of fire academy graduates brought staffing levels up, and he’s hoping to bring back a program with community partners that checks in on these types of patients. He said the hope is that they will help manage medical issue after a patient is discharged, so they don’t have to call 911 and end up in the hospital again.

“The goal is to get people to where they really should be for personal health,” Kenyon said.

Silva and Kenyon both urged people to call 911 if there is an emergency, but to understand there are times people can check first with a primary care doctor or urgent care.

They also stressed that that just because a person arrives to the hospital in an ambulance doesn’t automatically mean they will be seen first.