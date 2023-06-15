PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Lawmakers are close to wrapping up this year’s legislative session, but there is still a lot of unfinished business.

The families of driving under the influence crash victims and other drunk driving advocates are urging the state Senate to pass expanded DUI prevention legislation.

The House has already passed historic DUI bills that would expand the “lookback” for repeat offenders.

“We need to implore the Senate to hear our pleas and provide the tools necessary for determent and accountability for the safety and the sake of all Rhode Islanders,” says Cathy Andreozzi, mother of Tori and founder of the Tori Lynn Andreozzi Foundation.

They would also increase penalties for all three major DUI offenses that result in death or serious bodily injury.

As of Thursday morning, the full Senate has yet to take these items up, and are not on the calendar for the day.

“We have lost so many family members on our highways due to impaired drivers,” Wes Pennington, Program Director of MADD said. “Now is the time to pass this legislation. We urge the Senate Judiciary Committee to put these bills before their members for a vote. If not now, then when? This is more than a law issue; it is a life issue.”

At 3 p.m., there will be a rally for change in DUI laws at the State House.