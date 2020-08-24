Dueling rallies on reopening schools held outside Raimondo’s weekly briefing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Dueling protests came to a head outside of Gov. Gina Raimondo’s weekly coronavirus briefing on Monday.

The rallies come one week before the state decides on a plan to reopen schools. Rhode Islanders who are both for and against in-person learning gathered outside the Stater House.

A Safe Return to School R.I. Rally Organizer Stephanie Muse is a fourth grade teacher at a public charter school in Central Falls. She said it is impossible for students to return safely to school on Sept. 14.

“Families are being promised things that cannot be delivered on like updated ventilation systems, stable pods, safe transportation,” Muse said. “Central Falls is currently operating without a single nurse and that’s what their school year would look like if they went back in two weeks.”

Heather Crosby doesn’t agree. She has three children in Barrington Public Schools and says students need in-person learning not only for educational purposes, but also for athletics and socialization.

“This is really not a kid issue,” Crosby said. “I think it’s pretty easy if you keep kids three feet apart from each other and you give teachers plenty of space, everybody’s washing their hands. They have plexiglass, masks, just like everybody else.”

Supporters of in-person learning tell Eyewitness News they back Raimondo’s decisions, but protesters advocating for distance learning say they don’t feel heard.

“She seems to ignore us in a number of other venues and we’re just looking for one more way to heard before her decision next Monday,” Muse said.

Muse said they’ve been, and will continue to, attend local school committee meetings to try to be heard during the decision making process.