Drug take back events being held in Rhode Island

1. Debate intensified this week over how Rhode Island should spend its $1.1 billion allocation from the American Rescue Plan Act's State Fiscal Recovery Fund, with a Rhode Island Foundation panel releasing its long-awaited recommendations and lawmakers hearing testimony on Governor McKee's plan to spend an initial $113 million. Yet it's worth zooming out from that discussion to ponder the almost unfathomable amount of federal money entrusted to Rhode Island policymakers over the last year and a half. The House Fiscal Office estimates Congress has provided Rhode Island government with $6.7 billion in pandemic relief funds since March 2020 through six different laws; for perspective, before the pandemic the entire annual state budget was only $10 billion, and just $3.3 billion of that was federal funds. So this is a truly massive influx of cash, and large portions of it remain unspent, even beyond the much-discussed $1.1 billion. That presents a huge opportunity -- and major risks. The Rhode Island Foundation report stresses the need to build institutional muscle in and out of government to ensure there is competent management and oversight of the money. "In general, state government -- and probably local government as well -- is not set up for large changes in spending," said RIPEC CEO Mike DiBiase, who helped write the report. "And as a small state, a relatively small community, we have limited capacity to deal with these things. That goes from the decision-making to the execution to the actual agencies that do the implementation, including the nonprofits." A decade from now, will Rhode Islanders look around and see evidence of the far-sighted ways all this money was used? Or will they scratch their heads wondering where it all went?

2. All that federal money costs, well, money. The federal budget deficit totaled $2.8 trillion in 2020-21, equal to 12% of the U.S. economy; prior to the pandemic that level of red ink hadn't been seen since World War II.