PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This is the weekend when Rhode Islanders can return unused and unwanted prescription drugs to police departments and other locations in the region.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration holds the event once in the fall, on Saturday, and once in the spring.

According to the DEA, last April there were 41 locations in R.I. where people could drop off unused and unwanted prescription drugs where they collected more than 4,300 lbs. across the state.

To find a collection site near you, you can click here. The event goes from 10 a.m., to 2 p.m.