Drivers reminded to move over for first responders, tow truck drivers

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With Monday being National First Responders Day, AAA is reminding drivers of the importance of the “Move Over Law.”

Under the law, drivers must provide a wide berth to police, fire and medical staff, as well as anyone lending roadside assistance – including AAA technicians.

In Rhode Island – and all fifty states – drivers must change lanes or slow down for crews, first responders or tow trucks that are pulled over on the side of the road.

“AAA roadside assistance technicians respond to more than 30 million calls for help each year, in many cases working on shoulders no wider than four feet,” Lloyd Albert, the senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast said. “An average of 23 tow operators are killed at the roadside every year, meaning one service provider is killed in the line of duty every other week.”

The organization is launching a new campaign to spread the message which includes a public service announcement featuring the Boston Red Sox and the Rhode Island State Police.

In Rhode Island, drivers ticketed for failing to move over face a fine of $85.