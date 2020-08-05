Driver to be charged after chain of crashes leaves several injured

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Multiple people including a Providence police officer were hurt Wednesday in a series of crashes apparently caused by a single driver.

According to Providence Police Capt. Luis San Lucas, the first crash took place just before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday on Cranston Street. A black pickup truck heading westbound hit another vehicle, injuring the driver of that vehicle.

The driver of the truck took off and continued down Cranston Street, San Lucas said, then hit an SUV at the Althea Street intersection. The SUV was pushed into a car, which was pushed into an unmarked police cruiser.

The SUV driver and an officer inside the cruiser were both hurt, according to San Lucas, while the driver of the car left the scene, dropped off the vehicle on Progress Avenue and was taken to The Miriam Hospital by a friend.

The pickup truck driver was also injured and transported to Rhode Island Hospital. San Lucas said he will be facing several charges since he was reportedly speeding prior to both crashes.