Driver sentenced to prison for role in double-fatal crash

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pennsylvania man will serve three years behind bars for his role in a deadly crash.

Ilkham Akhmedov, 44, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading no contest in December to two counts of driving to endanger, death resulting.

Akhmedov was driving a car carrier on I-195 in East Providence on Oct. 3, 2017, when he rear-ended a van, crushing it between his vehicle and a tractor-trailer. Both occupants of the van — Steven Magan, 40, and Axel Moran, 38 — were killed.

Prosecutors said Akhmedov had falsified his driving logs and was operating on just a few hours of sleep leading up to the crash, adding that there were no signs he braked or swerved to avoid it. Akhmedov was charged nearly a year later.

On Tuesday, loved ones of Magan and Moran addressed the court, recounting their pain over the past two years.

“My world collapsed,” Moran’s sister Melka said. “I felt numbed. I was in disbelief. I didn’t know if I wanted to cry or scream or both.”

Moran left behind two daughters, who at the time were 2 and 13 years old.

“How do you tell these two kids that their father had died?” Melka asked.

Magan also left behind a young son and a fiancée, Meredith Oliver.

“The man I loved, my son’s daddy, would never come home,” Oliver wrote in a statement. “Our family was no longer whole.”

Ahkmedov also addressed the court through a Russian translator, telling the victims’ families he was “profoundly sorry” and wished he could reverse the course of events.

After serving his three-year prison term, Akhmedov will be on probation for five years and barred from driving for two years.