EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A 28-year-old man has died following a rollover crash in East Providence on Sunday.

Officers responding to Burgess Avenue near Veterans Memorial Parkway found a car on its side with heavy damage.

Police confirmed Monday that the driver was the only person in the car.

No word on what led up to the crash at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.