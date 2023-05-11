EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the driver responsible for tearing up the grass at Pierce Field in East Providence early Thursday morning.

The incident happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. Surveillance footage from the park shows a car hopping the curb and landing on the grass. The driver then appears to do a donut in the lawn before speeding off.

“Someone had to drive up over the curb then purposely tear this up,” East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva said. “For what reason?”

“To see somebody come here with no regard for the hard work all these men and women put into keeping our parks looking the way they do, it kind of makes you upset,” he continued.

DaSilva said the city’s Parks Division has since mowed the grass and plans on filling in the divets made by the vehicle’s tires.

“The same crews that are going to have to fix this is are the same crews that are getting our little league fields ready for this weekend’s games,” DaSilva explained. “It’s taking time away and there’s a real cost to that.”

The vehicle’s license plate isn’t clear in the surveillance footage, which DaSilva believes underscores the importance of the Flock Safety cameras that will soon be installed across the city.

In the meantime, DaSilva said he remains hopeful that someone will come forward with information.

“We know it’s not the crime of the century, however, we want to send a strong message that this will not be tolerated,” he said. “We put a lot of time and effort into maintaining our parks.”

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is urged to contact the East Providence Police Department at (401) 435-7600.