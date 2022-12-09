BOSTON (WPRI) — The driver charged in the 2019 crash that killed a graduate of La Salle Academy was found guilty of manslaughter while operating under the influence.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said Dylan Etheridge, 26, was convicted of OUI and serious injury, leaving the scene of death, and leaving the scene of personal injury.

The victim who died in the crash was identified as 20-year-old Amber Pelletier, who graduated from La Salle in 2016. Another victim was seriously injured but survived.

The crash happened on Bennington Street in East Boston, where Etheridge hit several parked cars, causing the victims’ vehicle to roll over and hit a concrete barrier. He fled the scene and would later check into a hospital for treatment.

The surviving victim spoke to investigators and identified Etheridge as the suspect. Blood collected from the crash scene was also traced back to Etheridge.

“This man’s reckless and senseless actions left one person dead and another seriously injured and endangered every motorist and pedestrian in the vicinity that day. We’re grateful for the jury’s work and their verdict and we will continue to support the individuals and families impacted by this tragedy,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.

Etheridge is slated to be sentenced Dec. 16.