PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A driver was able to escape unscathed after a car caught fire on I-95 North on the Providence-Cranston line just before midnight Sunday.

According to Rhode Island State Police, a fire started from the undercarriage of the car on the Elmwood Avenue exit to Route 10 in Providence.

Heavy smoke shown as car catches fire near Providence-Cranston line Sunday. (Viewer submitted photo)

A R.I. State Police official said no damage to the surrounding area was reported

Cranston: On ramp of Route 10 from 95 North, fully involved car fire pic.twitter.com/XXVCyiEhyy — Cranston & Warwick Fire Photos (@cwfirephotos) August 5, 2019

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.