Driver cited in Providence crash that injured 13

Providence

Photo: Courtney Carter/WPRI-TV

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Smithfield man suspected of causing a crash in Providence that left him and a dozen other people with minor injuries has been issued a summons for a traffic violation.

The crash took place early Monday afternoon on South Main Street. City police allege Suany Almonte tried to take a left onto Power Street from the right lane of the one-way South Main, causing a RIPTA bus in the left lane to collide with his SUV.

Almonte, the bus driver and 11 bus passengers were taken to area hospitals for treatment following the crash, according to police.

Police say Almonte was mailed a traffic summons for ‘manner of turning at intersection.’

