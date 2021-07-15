Driver charged with DUI in Route 146 crash that killed Woonsocket motorcyclist

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence woman is facing charges including driving under the influence in a deadly crash Wednesday evening on Route 146, according to Rhode Island State Police.

The victim was identified Thursday as Rudy Maldonado, 31, of Woonsocket.

Police say Maldonado was riding his motorcycle behind a sedan driven by Ydaliza Pimental in the right-hand lane around 6:30 p.m. As Maldonado took the Admiral Street off-ramp and came up beside Pimental’s car, she suddenly veered to the right and hit his motorcycle in the exit lane, according to police.

Maldonado was thrown from the motorcycle as a result, police said. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Pimentel, 31, was charged with DUI death resulting (BAC unknown) as well as driving to endanger resulting in death. She was held overnight pending arraignment Thursday morning.