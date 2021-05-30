Driver arrested for hitting cruiser on highway, alleged DUI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — State Police arrested a man early Saturday morning after they say he was driving under the influence of alcohol and hit the back of a cruiser on the highway.

According to police, around 2:30 a.m., they pulled a person over suspected of DUI on 95 North, at the Route 146 split in Providence.

A second trooper arrived on scene a short time later to provide backup.

State Police say that’s when another vehicle, driven by Maksim Gorbachev, 36, of Pawtucket, struck the back of the second cruiser.

Gorbachev was arrested and is facing several charges including Driving Under the Influence-1st Offense BAC Uknown, Driving to Endanger Resulting in Physical Injury, Leaving the Scene of an Accident with an Attended Vehicle and Chemical Test Refusal.

He was held overnight at the State Police Lincoln Woods Barracks.

There was a trooper in the cruiser when it was hit, he was taken tot he hospital to be evaluated.

The driver of the initial traffic stop was also arrested for a suspected DUI.