EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One person was dragged out of a vehicle and arrested following a police chase on Monday.

The chase began in Seekonk and ended across state lines when the suspect’s vehicle crashed and flipped over on its roof on Warren Avenue in East Providence.

A 12 News crew on scene saw police draw their weapons before taking the suspect out.

I saw the driver dragged out of the flipped car and handcuffed. @wpri12 https://t.co/n9J19HJGwb pic.twitter.com/6IyoeQooCr — Anita Baffoni (@AnitaBaffoni) March 14, 2022

It appears multiple vehicles were hit during the chase.

At this time it’s unclear why police were chasing the suspect.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates as more details become available.