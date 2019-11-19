DPW employee fired following alleged racial incident

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence Department of Public Works employee has been fired and another is suspended after an incident at a job site on Monday, according to the city.

NAACP Providence President Jim Vincent said he was notified by a DPW employee that “somebody left a noose in somebody’s truck or car,” and the employee found it and reported it to the city. That employee also called Vincent, who heads the Providence branch of the organization aimed at eliminating racial prejudice.

City Spokesperson Emily Crowell declined to comment on the nature of the incident, but said it involved “several DPW employees.”

“While the details of this matter are under investigation by HR, one employee has been terminated and one employee has been suspended pending a pretrial hearing,” Crowell said in an email. The pretrial hearing refers to a union proceeding, not a criminal charge.

Crowell said police are not currently involved, and no one was physically hurt.

Vincent said he was “very, very” disappointed when he heard about the situation.

“Obviously we don’t need that here in Rhode Island,” Vincent said.

