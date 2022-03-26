PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More than one hundred people gathered outside the Rhode Island State House on Saturday afternoon to stand with Ukraine.

Music played and many people wore the colors of Ukraine and carried small Ukrainian and American flags.

Organizers told 12 News, their goal is to get Russian President Vladimir Putin to lay down arms and to give Ukrainians a voice.

“Being Ukrainian, growing up Ukrainian people would always so, oh what are you Russian? They didn’t really know what Ukrainian was, and to see this outpouring of support from everywhere, I means flags on buildings,” Irene Shewchuck said. “This whole country, this state, just supporting the people of Ukraine.”

Gov. Dan McKee also spoke at the rally, denouncing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Organizers passed out cards with a QR code on them sending people to UNICEF’s donation page to help Ukrainians fleeing the war.