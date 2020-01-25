Dozens rally in Providence, say ‘No war with Iran’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Dozens gathered on the Rhode Island State House steps Saturday, joining demonstrators across the nation and even internationally, to say ‘No war with Iran’.

Among them was U.S. Navy veteran Steve Gilroy, who served three deployments to Somalia and Iraq in 2004 and 2008.

“Well, it scared me. I saw the same thing when we were going to Iraq. It’s essential to support the troops and there’s no better way than to make sure that we bring them home,” he said.

Tensions between the United States and Iran erupted after a U.S. drone strike killed top Iranian general Qassed Soleimani.

A day after the drone strike, President Trump said, “We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war.”

Demonstrators Saturday disagreed with the Trump administration’s foreign policy saying there’s no reason to engage in conflict and that they stand united.

“There’s no actual justification either. The United States is a net oil exporter, we don’t need that oil. We’re supporting countries that commit human rights abuses like the Saudi’s against other countries that commit human rights abuses. Why are we involved with either of them? So to me there is no real reason. Right now, we’re just breeding terrorism, we’re creating the problems,” Gilroy said.

Organizers of the rally say people should be contacting their legislators to make a difference.

“To let people know that the situation is still dangerous even though things have cooled down. We’re not safe until Congress takes back his war powers,” Nancy Hood of East Bay Citizens for Peace said.

Democrats are planning two votes next week to challenge President Trump’s war powers.