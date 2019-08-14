Dozens of tires slashed overnight in Providence

An SUV had two flat tires on Wood Street Wednesday morning. (WPRI/Kim Kalunian)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It was an unwelcome delay for some Providence residents trying to get to work Wednesday morning.

At least two dozen cars in the West End of the city had their tires slashed, according to a police report.

Aly Calef, who lives on Wood Street, told Eyewitness News she didn’t realize her tire was flat until she got into her car and tried to drive to work.

After hearing the telltale sound of a flat, she got out and noticed her tire was popped.

Then, she said, she “noticed a car driving down the street, and noticed that their tire was popped and it was making the same noise that mine was.”

She checked up the street, where several more of her neighbors’ cars had flat tires.

“I called [police] and made a report and they immediately knew what I was talking about already,” Calef said. “They said there had been about 30 other reports.”

At least a dozen cars observed by Eyewitness News appeared to have their tires slashed, including five cars on Wood St. several on Princeton Avenue, and cars on Ellery, Sycamore, Wendell and Hudson streets among others.

The police report said officers responded to Wood Street after one victim called police, and officers cataloged a list of 24 cars in the area with damage.

The report noted that multiple victims said they saw juveniles riding JUMP bikes in the area late Tuesday night.

According to another Providence Police report from Princeton Avenue, a man told police he was sitting in his car Tuesday night when he saw three males slashing his back tire. The suspects took off on bikes, including at least one JUMP bike.

Police who responded to the scene wrote in the report that they noticed two other cars on the street had slashed tires as well.

“It’s unfortunate for sure,” said Calef, who took the morning off work to deal with her flat tire. “No one likes to deal with it.”