Downtown Transit Connector ribbon-cutting: ‘A spine across the city of Providence’

Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — State and local officials plan to hold a ribbon cutting to celebrate progress on a high-frequency bus corridor in Providence’s Innovation and Jewelry Districts on Monday morning.

The Downtown Transit Connector (DTC) is a roughly 1.4-mile corridor, which provides bus service every five minutes from the city’s Hospital District to the Providence Amtrak/MBTA train station. 

R.I. Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) CEO Scott Avedisian and Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza, along with the state’s congressional delegation, broke ground on the project in late-August of 2018.

The $17 million project was funded by RIPTA and a USDOT Transportation Investments Generating Economic Recovery (TIGER) grant awarded to the city of Providence in 2014. Part of the funding is being used by RIPTA to purchase vehicles to operate the service.

There are six paired stops along the corridor, which RIPTA says each include shelters, real-time bus arrival signage, plus other amenities for passengers.

According to Avedisian, the DTC will “create a spine across the city of Providence to move people effectively and efficiently.”

