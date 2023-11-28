PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence Mayor Brett Smiley has announced the Bank Newport City Center Providence Rink will open this Friday, Dec. 1.

The rink will be available for ice skating from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day through March 2024, weather permitting.

Visitors can either bring their own skates or rent a pair from the rink.

The rink’s prices are as follows:

Skating admission

Adults: $9.00

Children (12 and under): $6.00

Seniors (65 and older): $6.00

Ice skate rentals (all subject to sales tax)

Rental skates: $8.41

Locker: $3.00

Helmet: $2.00

Skate aid (penguins and snowmen): $10.00

Season Passes

Adult: $90.00

Child: $50.00

Senior: $50.00

Family (4 pack): $250.00

Smiley also urged visitors to explore Providence and support local small businesses this weekend.

“Providence is a standout holiday destination this year. There is truly something for everyone,” he said.

“We want to encourage everyone to shop local and shop small,” Smiley added. “There is an annual market at the Providence Flea at Farm Fresh. There are over 80 local, independent makers, artisans, food trucks and more creating holiday atmosphere.”