Don’t open unexpected seed packages from China, RI officials warn

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — If you received a package of seeds in the mail that you were not expecting, Rhode Island’s top agriculture officials warn not to open them.

Rhode Island joins more than two dozen states with reports of unsolicited packages containing some type of seeds that appear to be sent from China.

The R.I. Department of Environmental Management (DEM) says if you receive the seeds:

Do not plant them

Keep the packaging, including the label

Don’t open the packet if it’s not already opened

Wash your hands after handling it

Scott Marshall, deputy chief of the DEM’s Division of Agriculture, also encouraged Rhode Islanders to report the package to them by calling (401) 222-2781 ext. 4516 or emailing DEM.SPRO@dem.ri.gov

He said the DEM staff will take the packages and dispose of them safely.

The state does not have any official reports of the seeds, according to Marshall, however, the USDA says Rhode Island residents are among those who received the packets.

“We don’t know if the plant seeds are tainted with anything,” Marshall added. “We don’t know if they are some sort of noxious or invasive weeds.”

The DEM says it’s a fluid situation and they are awaiting more guidance from the USDA.

In other states, like Kentucky, the seeds were labelled as jewelry with Chinese writing. Police in Ohio are also reporting the unexpected packages, suggesting they may be part of a “brushing scam.”

A “brushing scam,” according to the Better Business Bureau, originates by a usually foreign third-party seller.

“Their intention is to make it appear as though you wrote a glowing online review of their merchandise, and that you are a verified buyer of that merchandise,” the BBB website says. “They then post a fake, positive review to improve their products’ ratings.”

