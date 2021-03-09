DLT warns of possible scam involving unemployment benefits

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The R.I. Department of Labor and Training (DLT) is warning of a phishing scam regarding unemployment benefits.

The DLT said victims receive an email from an external sender, which asks the recipient whether they are receiving unemployment benefits in Canada. Then, it directs the victim to click on a “suspicious link.”

The DLT said right now, it’s unaware of how many Rhode Islanders may have received the email or clicked the link.

“This email is not associated with DLT, and if you receive it, you are advised to report it as phishing and delete it immediately,” the DLT said.

Other states have reported similar phishing scams, and recently, the U.S. Department of Justice issued a warning against fake unemployment benefit websites.



The DLT is reminding all Rhode Islanders to use caution when sharing sensitive information online.

Anyone who believes they may have fallen victim to the scam is urged to report it by visiting identitytheft.gov.