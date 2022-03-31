PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One day after a grand jury declined to charge Providence Police Officer Domingo Diaz with assault, Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré said the police department may still discipline him and another officer over an incident last summer.

Diaz, who is on military leave until November, was captured on video repeatedly punching a teenage suspect, and had to be physically pulled away by a sergeant. He also spit at the teen.

“That’s not reflective of a Providence police officer,” Paré said Thursday. But he declined to go into detail about what consequences Diaz may face, citing the state’s Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights.

“Nothing can happen until he returns” from military service with the U.S. Air Force in November, Paré said. “We’ll review all of the material that we have and make determinations on what happened and what, if anything, to hold officer or officers accountable.”

The other officer whose use of force was investigated was Patrolman Mitchel Voyer, who struck the teen several times on the shoulder. Voyer was returned to active duty in December, and Attorney General Peter Neronha declined to charge him or present his case to the grand jury.

With Diaz, Neronha said the case was too close to call, and he opted to let the grand jury make the final determination on an assault charge. The jurors returned a “no true bill” on Wednesday.

In general, the law allows officers to use force against suspects — including closed-fist strikes — in certain circumstances, such as to get suspects who are resisting arrest to comply. But excessive force can result in criminal charges or violations of police department policy.

The teenager who was hit by the officers was one of three juveniles who were being arrested for leading police on a chase through the city in a convertible with Wyoming plates, and allegedly pointing BB guns at bystanders and an officer.

Police released body camera video from the incident about a month after it happened. Paré and Mayor Jorge Elorza called it “appalling” and “troubling,” and Paré said he saw excessive force in the video.

“My reaction then hasn’t changed, that it’s troubling, and I can’t say anything beyond that because the process has go to forward,” Paré said.

“Those comments still stand, but unfortunately because of LEOBOR we have to be very careful,” Elorza echoed.

Under the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights, or LEOBOR, any punishment beyond two days’ suspension can be challenged by the officer and go through a hearing process that includes a panel of three police officers who make the final decision.

The statute says public statements cannot be made prior to a decision by the hearing committee, though a police department can release information about criminal or administrative charges.

In this case, Paré did not say whether the discipline being considered includes suspension, retraining or even termination.

He said Diaz is currently being paid full-time by the military, and therefore is on unpaid leave from the Providence Police, though he received 15 days of pay upon leaving for military duty. He had previously been on paid suspension before receiving military orders.

The union that represents Providence police officers, the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #3, had previously defended the officers and urged the public not to rush to judgment prior to the investigation.

On Thursday, president Michael Imondi said the union trusts the process that went through the judicial system.

“The grand jury which is made up from members of our society throughout the state have cleared the officers of any criminal use of force allegations,” Imondi said. “The allegations were proven to be unwarranted and the members of the grand jury saw this through witness testimony, use of force experts and evidence presented. The grand jury came to a fair and unbiased decision under the judicial process.”

The Black Lives Matter RI Political Action Committee said it was “deeply disturbed” by the grand jury’s decision.

“Body camera footage distinctly shows the ‘appalling actions,’ as described by Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza and Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré, in which officer Domingo Diaz exhibited excessive force and misconduct,” executive director Harrison Tuttle said in a statement. “He did so by repeatedly beating on, dragging, and spitting at a child in custody. Diaz executed this horrific misconduct while knowing the child had suspected neck and spinal cord injuries.”

The group asked that the disciplinary process be transparent.

“The public deserves to know that this officer will not serve here in Providence or anywhere in Rhode Island,” Tuttle said. “This type of misconduct cannot go without repercussions as allowing it only further erodes trust in law enforcement.”

Two use-of-force experts examined the case for Neronha’s office, coming to opposite conclusions about whether Diaz and Voyer used excessive force.

But even the expert who cleared the officers — Lt. David Bissonette — slammed Diaz’s behavior, calling it “inexcusable.”

He noted that the situation was under control, and yet Diaz chose to return and spit at the teen who had just been arrested. His actions could have incited the group of people at the scene, Bissonnette siad.

“Not only was this unprofessional, it was extremely dangerous,” he said.