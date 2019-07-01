Diocese to release names of RI Catholic priests credibly accused of sexual abuse

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence is scheduled to release a list of all the local clergy who have been “credibly accused of sexual abuse of minors” Monday morning.

According to a statement issued by the diocese Sunday, the list will be published Monday at 8 a.m. and document “the names of clergy, diocesan and religious order priests as well as deacons, who have been credibly accused of sexual abuse of minors.”

The Diocese said it will also include “other pertinent information.”

While it is unclear how far back the list will go, the Diocese said it will also include “other pertinent information.”

Eyewitness News has been following these developments for several months.

Back in December, Bishop Thomas Tobin announced on WPRI-12’s Newsmakers the planned publication of the list. At the time, he said, “the church is committed to providing the list of names to the Attorney General’s office.

“I think the important thing to emphasize is that we report everything that comes in,” Bishop Tobin said. “Even if we don’t think it’s credible. I don’t think there will be too many surprises because they’ve already been publicized.”

The publication of the list comes days after Rhode Island lawmakers passed a bill that extends the statute of limitations for sexual assault which moves the limit from seven years in prison to 35 years.