Diocese-owned auditorium cancels Motif event over letter critical of Bishop Tobin

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence is no longer allowing Motif Magazine to hold their annual arts awards at the Bishop McVinney Auditorium.

The decision comes after the magazine published a letter highly critical of Bishop Thomas Tobin’s anti-Pride tweet.

Diocese spokeswoman Carolyn Cronin released the following statement to Eyewitness News: “Motif magazine published and embraced an open letter which does not comply with our venue’s policies. McVinney Auditorium did not have a signed contract in place for this event and felt it in the best interest of both parties to not host the magazine’s award ceremony this year.”

Motif says the awards ceremony is in two months and as of now, don’t have a new location.