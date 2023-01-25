PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The process of installing a new bishop for the Diocese of Providence begins Thursday.

The Diocese will celebrate a Holy Mass where the Most Rev. Richard Henning will officially become coadjutor bishop. Henning will serve alongside Bishop Thomas Tobin until the Vatican accepts Tobin’s resignation.

Archbishop Pierre will represent Pope Francis at the Mass and offer words of greeting. Pierre will offer a Papal Bull, which is an official decree from the pope designating Henning as the coadjutor bishop of Providence.

Henning will then present the Papal Bull to Tobin and the College of Consultors, which are priests who assist the bishop with administrative diocesan matters.

“Bishop Henning will then move about the Cathedral, showing the Bull to all who are present as testament to the authenticity of the document and as an official sign of the commencement of his appointment as the Coadjutor Bishop of Providence,” the Diocese said in a news release.

12 News plans to live stream the 2 p.m. mass right here on WPRI.com.

Pope Francis named Henning, who had been serving as auxiliary bishop of Rockville Centre in New York, in November.

“I am most grateful, truly grateful, to our Holy Father Pope Francis for approving my request to have a coadjutor bishop appointed for the Diocese of Providence,” Tobin said last year.

The announcement came a few months before Tobin’s 75th birthday in April, which is the Vatican’s mandatory retirement age. In November, Tobin said he expected the Vatican to accept his resignation in the spring, which will allow Henning to fully take over as bishop.

The Holy Mass will be held Thursday at 2 p.m. at the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul. Tobin will be the principal celebrant and Henning will be the homilist.

The Mass of Reception will begin at 1 p.m. followed by a procession at 1:30 p.m. at the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul. The Holy Mass will then begin at 2 p.m. and will be followed by a public reception at 4 p.m. at the Omni Hotel Providence.

Tobin has led the Diocese for 17 years.