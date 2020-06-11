Dining in the street: Federal Hill restaurants to take part in new initiative

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ For the first time ever, Federal Hill restaurants will be allowed to bring their dining rooms to the street through a new initiative brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Beginning next week, the Federal Hill Commerce Association will begin offering “Al Fresco Dining,” where patrons of participating restaurants will be able to sit outside and enjoy a meal from 5–11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays during the summer.

During that time, two sections of Atwells Avenue will be closed: from Bradford Street to Dean Street and from Dean Street to Lily Street.

The Federal Hill Commerce Association said more than 20 restaurants will offer full seating or take-out dining tables. Other restaurants expect to be added over the next few weeks.

Guests will be required to make reservations beforehand, as well as adhere to state mandates regarding mask-wearing and social distancing.

Here is the initial list of restaurants that will be participating: