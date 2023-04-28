PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Dighton man arrested following a wrong-way crash that injured six people last year has been charged with driving under the influence, according to Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Cary Guy, 30, is facing a number of charges, including four counts each of DUI resulting in serious bodily injury and driving to endanger resulting in serious bodily injury.

Guy was taken into custody last May after troopers spotted him driving the wrong way on I-195 East. The troopers briefly chased Guy before he crashed into oncoming traffic near Exit 2A in East Providence.

Neronha said six people were transported to the hospital, including four with serious injuries.

Guy was also seriously injured in the crash and brought to the hospital, where Neronha said he refused to submit a chemical blood test.

The highway was shut down for several hours as a result of the crash. Troopers were forced to cut a hole in a nearby fence so cars could be diverted off of the highway and onto a side street.

Guy is scheduled to be arraigned on the new charges May 11.