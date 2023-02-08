PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Anyone needing to visit the Rhode Island Department of Human Services (DHS) will soon have another option in Providence.

Gov. Dan McKee’s office announced a new DHS branch is expected to open this summer at 125 Holden St. Officials said the location will offer a full range of services, including a document-scanning center, and it’ll be easily accessible by public transportation.

“As RI DHS continues to focus on improving customer service and access to programs and services, this lease represents a significant opportunity to expand the agency’s footprint to meet the needs of our customers where they are,” acting Director Kimberly Merolla-Brito said.

DHS currently has regional offices in Providence, Pawtucket, Woonsocket, Warwick, Wakefield, and Middletown.