PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a DHL delivery van crashed into the back of an 18-wheeler late Sunday night in Providence.

The crash occurred just after 11 p.m. near the intersection of Silver Spring Street and Northrup Avenue.

A 12 News viewer captured video of the van up in flames.

No word on the conditions of the occupants or if any packages were lost in the fire.

