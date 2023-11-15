PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A stretch of riverfront property in Providence could soon be transformed.

Developers and a local business are jockeying to be selected by the I-195 Redevelopment District Commission to bring their plans to life.

The barely quarter-acre of land along S. Water Street has hosted The Providence Flea for more than a decade, but the commission now wants to develop the parcel.

Providence Flea owner Maria Tocco is presenting a plan to install a pavilion at the location that would provide a year-round home for the market.

“We just feel that this could not only provide economic development opportunities for the host neighborhood and beyond, but also enhance existing activations on the property, like the Flea, like the Oyster Festival, like PVD Fest, who have been using this parcel as well,” Tocco said.

But Providence Flea isn’t the only one hoping to claim the property.

Three other proposals by different developers are set to go before the commission.

Riverside Partners wants to build a six-level building that would feature 10 family-sized condominiums, as well as space for retail and flex working space.

Providence Architecture and Building Co. plans to make the location their new home, as well as provide a space for a “creative food and beverage concept” and a couple condos.

Riverwalk JV has designed a three-level mixed use space for a restaurant, retail space and 12 residences, as well as a roof deck with green roof space.

Nancy Houck said she walks by this stretch of land nearly every day and thinks developing the waterfront is a great idea.

“I think that we do need more housing down here, but I also think that it would be really nice if they could have some of that storefront and maybe a restaurant in addition to it, because I think anything you can do to upgrade the waterfront, people will come,” Houck explained.

Providence Flea and the other developers presented their plans to the 1-195 Redevelopment District Commission Wednesday night.