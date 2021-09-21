Developers pitch ideas to revamp land by Pedestrian Bridge in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Three developers submitted proposals Monday night to revamp a piece of land by the Pedestrian Bridge in Providence that has been vacant for years.

Currently, the land known as parcel two is just an empty space, but it could soon be home to new, state-of-the-art apartment buildings and retail shops.

The Boston-based firms laid out their proposals, for five- to six-story apartment buildings that would be built on the riverfront.

The building proposals would be mixed-use, with shops and restaurants on the first floor, and studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments on the floors above.

12 News has been reporting on the development of this land for years, ever since a stretch of the highway was moved back in 2011 which freed up 26 acres of land for redevelopment

Although nothing was decided Monday night, the commission will begin to review the proposals and a decision is expected at a later date.

Nearly nine acres are still available.

