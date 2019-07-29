Detectives seek identity of East Side bank robber

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed a bank on Providence’s East Side over the weekend.

Police said the suspect entered the Citizens Bank on Hope Street around noon Saturday and handed the teller a note reading: “DONT BE A HERO – THERES TWO OF US IN HERE – GIVE ME ALL THE MONEY IN YOUR DRAW – CALL POLICE 15 MINS AFTER I WALK OUT – YOUR BEING WATCHED KEEP YOUR HANDS WHERE I CAN SEE.”

Photo: Providence Police Department

The suspect, described as a black man wearing a yellow t-shirt with a black t-shirt wrapped around his neck, also told the teller, “do as the note says,” according to police. He made off with $3,000 cash.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Detective Lt. Stephen Gencarella by email at sgencarella@providenceri.gov or Detective Sgt. Terrance Greene at (401) 243-6333 or by email at tgreene@providenceri.gov.