PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Detectives have searched the home of a bank employee in connection to the brazen heist on Federal Hill last week, 12 News has learned.

Investigators searched the woman’s Woonsocket home on suspicion that she may have been involved, according to an affidavit obtained by 12 News. She has not been charged.

Officers responded to the Santander Bank on Atwells Avenue around 2 a.m. on Thursday for reports of two suspects inside the bank’s vault. The affidavit reveals that an employee access code was used to breach the bank without triggering an alarm.

Police found no suspects when they arrived and the vault door was wide open. Surveillance footage from inside the bank showed the two suspects, who were both wearing dark clothing, masks and gloves, entering through a back door and making their way toward the vault.

In the surveillance footage, one of the suspects could be seen entering a code and opening the vault “with no difficulty,” according to the affidavit. The other suspect was seen wheeling a suitcase into the building and up the ramp to the vault, according to court documents.

The suspects snuck out the back door within three minutes of entering the building, according to the affidavit. Both suspects were seen on surveillance footage walking across the parking lot with the suitcase, as well as a white bag, and hopping into a gray sedan.

Detectives later learned that the suspects stole nearly $500,000 in cash from the vault. The affidavit states that a bank executive watched the surveillance footage and told detectives the suspect who opened the vault had the same mannerisms as the person whose home police searched.

Upon being interviewed, the bank employee told detectives that she and two others closed the bank the night before and “nothing was unusual,” according to the affidavit. Investigators questioned why the vault timer hadn’t been set, which the acting branch manager told officers was “not a normal practice.”

In response, the affidavit states that the employee explained that she was told by the previous branch operations manager she didn’t have to.

The employee also told investigators she had returned home at 11 p.m. that night and didn’t leave, but the affidavit states that Woonsocket license plate readers flagged her car, a gray sedan, driving down Park Avenue a couple of hours after the robbery.

Detectives searched her house just hours after the robbery and found two safes, one of which contained 91 $2 bills in a Santander bank envelope, according to the search warrant. The other safe contained $6,000 in cash bundled with an elastic band.

The affidavit reveals detectives also found a suitcase, cell phones and passports, as well as clothing that matched the suspects’ description.

Investigators on Friday told 12 News detectives have “persons of interest” in the case, and that the “sophisticated” heist could be an inside job.

Alexandra Leslie contributed to this report.

