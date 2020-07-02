Live Now
Detectives discover $5K+ worth of illegal fireworks during drug bust

Providence

Courtesy: Providence Police Department

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A weeks-long narcotics investigation led to the discovery of a thousands of dollars worth of illegal fireworks and the arrest of a Providence man, police said Wednesday.

Courtesy: Providence Police Department

On Tuesday, members of the Providence Police Narcotics Bureau executed a search warrant at an apartment on Hartford Avenue.

Once inside, police said detectives found approximately $5,500 worth of illegal fireworks, 676 Oxycodone pills and 225 grams of marijuana. Roughly $21,397 in cash was also taken from the residence.

Officers arrested Pedro Alvarez, 38, as a result of the search. He’s been charged with possession with intent to deliver Oxycodone, possession with intent to deliver marijuana and felony possession of fireworks.

