Despite opposition, state will move ahead with Providence multi-hub bus plan

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Gina Raimondo’s administration is moving forward with a plan to decentralize the public-transit bus hub in Kennedy Plaza and create three smaller hubs, despite widespread opposition from bus riders and other advocacy groups.

Raimondo and R.I. Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti, along with Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza and R.I. Public Transit Authority president Scott Avedisian made the announcement on Facebook Live Thursday, saying the state would go forward with the controversial plan.

The announcement came shortly after Raimondo separately announced new COVID-19 restrictions. (Her office said the bus announcement was scheduled weeks ago.)

The multi-hub plan would decentralize downtown bus riding from the current mega-hub in Kennedy Plaza, and result in two new hubs: one at Providence train station, and another on Dyer Street on the former Interstate 195 land, also known as in the Providence Innovation & Design District. Voters in 2014 approved a $35 million bond to pay for infrastructure project.

The plan has been touted as a way to the achieve the long-held desire to turn Kennedy Plaza into a more pedestrian-friendly area that can have open space and be more contiguous with nearby Burnside Park. But bus riders argue it will force them to make more transfers to get around the city, and will disadvantage vulnerable populations who use the public transit service.

The Providence City Council passed a resolution last month opposing the plan, citing “adverse impacts to everyday RIPTA riders including people of color, low-income communities, seniors and persons with disabilities.”

The new plan would keep six bus berths in Kennedy Plaza, and move eight berths to the train station and eight berths to the new hub on Dyer Street where a National Grid building is located. Construction would begin next summer and be completed in summer of 2023, according to a copy of the plan.

Alviti said the plan would “spread out the heavy concentration” in Kennedy Plaza, and increase access to educational institutions, entertainment and businesses in the city. He also touted the new ability to easily transfer from bus to train because one of the hubs will be located at the train station across the street from the State House.

Raimondo said the new hubs would have nicer bathrooms, lighting and seating to make the bus riding experience better for riders.

Patricia Raub with Rhode Island Transit Riders said the advocacy group is disappointed and angry at the decision to move forward.

“We really wanted the governor to stop the process altogether,” Raub said. “It’s really been shown that a single bus hub is much more efficient than a multi-bus hub so we’re really not in favor of this plan at all.”

She said multiple hubs would be inconvenient to riders, especially the Dyer Street location because it’s out of the way from downtown.

“They seem to be coming up with this plan because they simply want to get the buses out of Kennedy Plaza,” she said.

According to an analysis of transfers by RIPTA, 85% of the 48,000 daily riders in downtown Providence don’t transfer lines at all during their trip, which would remain the same under the new plan. But of the 15% of riders who currently have a “two-seat” ride with a transfer through Kennedy Plaza, 450 riders per day would now have a “three-seat” ride with two transfers.

But the analysis notes those numbers are only based on transfer tickets, and says “when all transfers are included, such as those made by pass users, the transfer rates are approximately 29%” for daily riders in the current centralized hub system.

Raub said she believes the state is underestimating the transfer numbers.

Advocacy groups have criticized the state for forcing the plan through without listening to the needs of riders, while state leaders repeatedly claim stakeholder input was gathered over the course of months and years.

“This plan has been six years in the making,” Alviti said. “No plan will make every stakeholder and every rider happy.”

“The stakeholders they’ve been talking about are not riders,” Raub countered.

Elorza also announced that the city has contracted with consultant Arup to help redesign Kennedy Plaza, which will start with a “robust public engagement process.”

This story will be updated.

