Department of Justice makes it easier to report civil rights violations

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Department of Justice (DOJ) has launched a new online tool that it says will simplify the process of reporting civil rights violations.

The portal consolidates more than 30 reporting pathways in hopes of easing the burden of identifying the proper channel to go through, according to the DOJ.

“The Civil Rights Reporting Portal will make it easier for the public to connect with us, which in turn makes us more effective at upholding these important rights,” Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband of the Civil Rights Division said.

The DOJ says the reporting form is fully accessible to people with disabilities and available in both English and Spanish, with more languages expected to be added over the next year.

“We take seriously our obligation to ensure that everyone’s civil rights are protected,” U.S. Attorney Aaron L. Weisman said. “The Civil Rights Reporting Portal is one more step that ensures that the public can quickly and efficiently contact the Department of Justice.”

Visit civilrights.justice.gov to report a civil rights violation.

Violations can still be reported through the U.S. Attorney’s Office by emailing usari.civilrightscomplaint@usdoj.gov or calling (401) 709-5010.