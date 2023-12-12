PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A demolition contractor is beginning to knock down three vacant Angell Street properties that neighborhood preservation advocates had fought to keep standing.

David Santanelli, the owner of Bilray Corporation, told Target 12 that demolition began late Tuesday morning after asbestos remediation and other environmental work had been completed.

Santanelli said the properties will be demolished one by one. He estimated the entire process would take four weeks, but said it could take longer now due to new traffic patterns in the area tied to the Washington Bridge closure.

Notices of proposed demolition were posted Nov. 14 on the doors of the homes of 209, 211, and 217 Angell St. The notice indicated each property was supposed to be raised on Nov. 21. Santanelli told Target 12 that asbestos remediation had to be done before demolition could occur.

Fencing went up the week after Thanksgiving, and crews could be seen preparing the demolition site.

According to the Providence Preservation Society, the homes were previously the site of a proposed location for the Smart Hotel, but the city and the public rejected the proposal twice.

City documents from 2020 show the owner and applicant were listed as 217 Angell Investments LLC. The proposal was to construct a 118-room hotel with a restaurant and internal parking.

According to city property tax records, the three properties were sold for $4.5 million on Oct. 4 and are now owned by 217 Angell Investments II, LLC. A search of the R.I. Secretary of State’s website shows the corporation registered to do business on Sep. 13.

Josh Estrella, a spokesperson for Mayor Brett Smiley, confirmed Tuesday that the Planning Department had still not received any proposals for what to do with the property post-demolition.