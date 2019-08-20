Demanding action, Wyatt protesters take concerns to State House

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Several Jewish organizations and immigration advocates descended upon the Rhode Island State House Tuesday following what they’re calling a violent attack on peaceful protesters outside the Wyatt Detention Center last week.

​Organizations including Never Again Action, AMOR (Alliance to Mobilize Our Resistance), Fuerza Laboral, the Jewish Alliance of Greater Rhode Island and the Rhode Island Board of Rabbis are calling for the detention center to be shut down. Members also want the state to end collaboration with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and outlaw the operation of private, for-profit prisons.

A corrections officer, trying to get into a staff parking lot blocked by protesters, drove his pickup truck into the crowd, which then quickly surrounded the vehicle. Other officers rushed the scene, using pepper spray to disperse the group. Five people were taken to the hospital as a result, and the officer has since resigned.

Protesters claim this is a glimpse into how officers treat detainees inside the facility.

“This unnecessary use of force is typical of a system that gives power to people who respond to the smallest confrontation with violence,” Sam Rubenstein of Never Again said. “We know this is how this system works from listening to communities of color who have been talking about this for years. If this is what they do outside of the facility with peaceful protesters, imagine what goes on inside.”

“It’s past time for state leaders to take action,” said Aaron Regunberg, a former Democratic state representative who participated in last Wednesday’s protest. “If officers will use this kind of violence against peaceful protesters, in front of cameras, imagine what the defenseless detainees inside are subjected to, every day, behind the walls of the prison. Our elected officials are complicit in this violence every day they allow the Wyatt to remain open.”

A spokesman for Wyatt maintains detainees are treated humanely and with dignity.

“As numerous audits and reviews show, Wyatt has been subjected to constant scrutiny and oversight and has been found to be operating well — providing safe, clean, and humanitarian conditions for its staff and detainees,” a spokesperson for the facility said in a statement.

“The primary mission of the Wyatt is to securely and humanely house detainees sent to the facility by referring partner agencies including the USMS, ICE and the United States Navy,” the statement continued. “The Wyatt plays no role in the policies of the federal government.”

Josh Block, Gov. Gina Raimondo’s press secretary, released a statement Tuesday saying changes must first be made at the federal level.

“President Trump’s immigration policies are immoral and our nation’s immigration system is broken,” Block wrote. “We need fundamental and humane reform from Washington so there can be a path forward for anyone who comes to this country seeking a better life.”

