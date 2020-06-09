Defunding the police will get Providence City Council hearing Weds.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence City Council Finance Committee is planning to discuss “requests for defunding of the Providence Police Department” at its meeting Wednesday night, amid a nationwide movement to slash police budgets and reallocate funds to other services.

Councilman John Igliozzi, the chairman of the committee, said he called for the meeting after receiving “hundreds of emails over the weekend” on the topic and at the request of several council members.

He also pointed out that the city bought body cameras several years ago in an effort to increase accountability in the department, an initiative that required more funding, not less.

The meeting agenda lists Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré and Col. Hugh Clements among those invited to testify, along with members of Mayor Jorge Elorza’s finance team and Councilors Kat Kerwin and Rachel Miller.

“I thought it was an opportunity to have a responsible conversation about this proposal,” Igliozzi said Tuesday, adding that the numbers appear to show the department has been using its budget responsibly.

Elorza said his administration is “currently exploring reallocating resources to best respond to community needs,” though he did not use the word “defund.”

“I look forward to continuing to engage with the community and finding ways to adopt policies that address structural racism and make us a stronger, more resilient city,” Elorza said.

The term “defund” has been used nationally both by people seeking to completely dismantle police departments and by those who want to decrease funding for police budgets in order to direct more money toward other priorities such as education or mental health.

Calls to defund or dismantle the police have been the rallying cry for protesters in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, for which four officers are facing charges. The City Council in Minneapolis currently has a veto-proof majority in support of dismantling the police department and creating a new system of public safety.

“Providence, let’s make it happen,” Kerwin tweeted in response to the Minneapolis news.

Other Democrats, however, have shied away from the phrase. The party’s presidential nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, said this week he does not support defunding the police.

Vanessa Flores-Maldonado, a community organizer with the Providence Youth Student Movement (PrYSM), said the idea would be to decrease the Providence Police Department’s budget, which is $85 million in the current fiscal year. (The total city budget is about $770 million.)

“That is an absurd amount,” Flores-Maldonado said. “Especially when Providence has a housing crisis, especially when we have folks who are unemployed.”

She didn’t have a specific number for how much funding she would shift from the police department to elsewhere, but said that’s what the upcoming conversations should be about.

“We have to figure out how to divest from the police and invest in the community,” she said.

The Providence Police Department did not immediately comment on the planned discussions. But the union representing police officers — the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #3 — is firmly against any decrease in funding, arguing it would increase crime.

“We believe there needs to be more funds allocated to our police department budget for additional training and equipment in order to provide the best service to our community,” the union said in a statement.

The union pointed out that the police department already partners with social service organizations and mental health programs.

“We, the FOP, are deeply concerned that some of our political leaders don’t realize that some of their calls for reforms are already programs, policies and partnerships we have had in place for a long time,” the statement continued.

Elorza discussed the subject on WPRO radio Tuesday morning, saying many calls that come into the police department don’t necessarily require police, such as someone having a mental breakdown.

“Police show up on the scene and try to be as helpful as possible,” Elorza said. “But they don’t have all of the training, they’re not equipped with all of the tools they need to deal with that specific situation.”

He said resources for those calls could be shifted from police to mental health counselors.

“The members of the Providence Police Department have worked under tough financial constraints, and any defunding of the of the department or reallocating funds from our budget will drastically negatively affect these great programs, increase crime rates in our city, and further create disconnect with the community we proudly serve and protect,” the union statement concluded.

Igliozzi said he hopes to hear more specifics about the defunding proposals at the meeting on Wednesday, which is scheduled for 5:15 pm on Zoom.

“Why they want to do it, what do they mean by and what will the Providence Police Department look live in something like this happens?” Igliozzi said.

