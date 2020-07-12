‘Defund the Police’ rally being held outside RI State House

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Several hundred people gathered outside the Rhode Island State House on Sunday calling on the state and the city of Providence to “defund the police.”

Organizers say they want to divert funding away from policing and prisons and direct it toward social programs that help provide housing, healthcare, education, and job security.

The rally is one of several held in recent months following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Providence police leaders have previously pushed back on the idea of defunding police, saying it’s not the the answer.