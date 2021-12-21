PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee is set to discuss issues of the day and take questions from reporters Tuesday afternoon, one day after his new COVID-19 regulations went into effect.

McKee will likely be pressed about the new “mask or vax” policy for businesses and the effort to ramp up testing and vaccinations.

Watch the news conference live using the video player above.

Masks are required at indoor establishments with a capacity of 250 or more, regardless of vaccination status. At smaller venues, it is up to each individual establishment if they want universal masking or to ask for proof of vaccination.

The new requirements will be “reevaluated” within 30 days, McKee said.

A rapid testing site also opened at the Chapel View Shopping Center in Cranston, while rapid testing for asymptomatic individuals was added at six existing sites in the state.