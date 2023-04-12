PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Investigators from multiple agencies are looking into what exactly caused the death of a 15-year-old from Providence.

The Rhode Island Department of Children Youth and Families (DCYF) said the teen died on April 3 and the department was involved with the teen’s family at the time.

The Rhode Island Office of the Child Advocate said it’s also setting up a panel to review and investigate the case alongside local police.

No further information could be released at this time.