PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Department of Children, Youth & Families (DCYF) says a 15-year-old has died.

According to a release, at the time of their death, “the family was open to the Department.”

The incident occurred on October 20. DCYF has also notified the Office of the Child Advocate of this fatality.

DCYF is prohibited from providing further information, because of confidentiality laws.

“DCYF`s highest priority is the safety and well-being of all children. Rhode Islanders are required by law to report known or suspected cases of child abuse or neglect to DCYF within 24 hours of becoming aware of such abuse/neglect,” the release continued to say.

They ask that anyone who may know of or suspect any child abuse case to call 1-800-RI-CHILD.