PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ An 11-month-old Providence child nearly died earlier this month and the Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) has determined it was the result of neglect.

The incident occurred on July 14, according to DCYF, though no additional details regarding what happened were released.

DCYF said it had previously been involved with the family, but not at the time of the incident.